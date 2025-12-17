Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.16 and last traded at $38.1850, with a volume of 14537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FYBR

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 0.0%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average is $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 5.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 4.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.