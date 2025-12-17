Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $14.39 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total transaction of $299,542.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,112.40. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of WM stock opened at $219.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58. The company has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.44.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on Waste Management from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial set a $260.00 price objective on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Waste Management from $252.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.18.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

