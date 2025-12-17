Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ:AVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a research report on Monday.

Get Anteris Technologies Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVR

Anteris Technologies Global Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVR opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73. Anteris Technologies Global has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Anteris Technologies Global had a negative net margin of 3,944.93% and a negative return on equity of 252.71%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Analysts predict that Anteris Technologies Global will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anteris Technologies Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Anteris Technologies Global by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Anteris Technologies Global by 76.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Anteris Technologies Global by 35.2% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Anteris Technologies Global by 83.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Anteris Technologies Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Anteris Technologies Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anteris Technologies Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anteris Technologies Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.