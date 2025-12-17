U.S. Bancorp $USB Stock Position Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,759 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 446.2% in the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 846.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.21. The firm has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $54.01.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,955.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,607,932.50. The trade was a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,360,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,041,584.76. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

