Astoria US Quality Kings ETF $ROE Shares Sold by Puff Wealth Management LLC

Puff Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,899 shares during the quarter. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Puff Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Puff Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,986,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 222,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 127,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter.

Get Astoria US Quality Kings ETF alerts:

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Stock Down 0.4%

ROE opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.07. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $36.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Company Profile

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astoria US Quality Kings ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.