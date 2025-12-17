Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,785 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth about $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLPI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.75 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of GLPI opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 13.23 and a current ratio of 13.23. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.24.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 49.54% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $397.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.860-3.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 129,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,561.97. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Articles

