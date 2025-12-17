Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Holdings Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 361,507 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $159,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,781 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GatePass Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.2% during the second quarter. GatePass Capital LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,363,000. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 43,714 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. President Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, New Street Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.50.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $222.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.40 and a 200 day moving average of $225.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,900.90. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,076,767 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

