Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $733,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,125,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,770,646,000 after acquiring an additional 101,476 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.81, for a total value of $2,226,287.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,739,907.20. This represents a 15.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total transaction of $1,225,746.63. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,014.86. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 7,432 shares of company stock worth $6,484,116 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $906.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $904.59.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $874.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $812.72 and a 200-day moving average of $754.73. The company has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $908.35.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.17%.Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.20 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

