Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 963.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60,377 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brant Point Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 149,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 138,401 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,898.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 66,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,828 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,433.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 6,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7,192.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 454,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,989,000 after purchasing an additional 448,545 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,190. This represents a 42.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $238,585.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836.68. This trade represents a 98.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 8,980 shares of company stock valued at $882,335 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $92.90 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.25.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $112.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 20th. Baird R W upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Raymond James Financial raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.