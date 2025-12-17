Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 71,835 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 1.5% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in shares of PayPal by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The business had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Cowen reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on PayPal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus increased their price objective on PayPal from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.97.

In other news, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,486.71. This represents a 20.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $860,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,799.21. The trade was a 28.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,156 shares of company stock worth $2,432,524. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

