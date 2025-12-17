Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

ARQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of ARQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ARQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ARQ from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ARQ in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Richard Campbell-Breeden acquired 28,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $101,378.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 254,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,942.44. This trade represents a 12.66% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert E. Rasmus bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $189,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,021.22. This trade represents a 241.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ARQ by 13.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARQ in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARQ during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

ARQ stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ARQ has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $140.45 million, a PE ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 1.95.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). ARQ had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. Analysts anticipate that ARQ will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

