Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Electrovaya (ELVA)

Electrovaya (NASDAQ: ELVA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 12/15/2025 – Electrovaya had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/11/2025 – Electrovaya had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.
- 12/11/2025 – Electrovaya was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital.
- 12/8/2025 – Electrovaya had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – Electrovaya had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/25/2025 – Electrovaya had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/19/2025 – Electrovaya had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/11/2025 – Electrovaya was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.
