Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.1250.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EFXT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th.

Enerflex Stock Down 1.4%

EFXT stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. Enerflex has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Enerflex had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently 10.91%.

Institutional Trading of Enerflex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFXT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Enerflex during the first quarter worth $840,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enerflex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerflex by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 71,815 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Enerflex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 204,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Enerflex by 256.7% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

