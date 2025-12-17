Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

HNVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hanover Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research raised Hanover Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hanover Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 10th.

Get Hanover Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HNVR

Insider Buying and Selling at Hanover Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanover Bancorp

In related news, Director Robert Golden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 80,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,341.25. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Hanover Bancorp by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 3,744.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Hanover Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Bancorp Price Performance

HNVR opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.04. Hanover Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Hanover Bancorp had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanover Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanover Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Hanover Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

Hanover Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.