Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.6667.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CWBC shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Community West Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Community West Bancshares in a research report on Monday.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CWBC stock opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $460.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.92. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 17.49%.The business had revenue of $37.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community West Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,244 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Community West Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 308,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,995,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 62,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 418.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 50,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

