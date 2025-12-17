Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Director Kevin Bitterman Sells 68,923 Shares of Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Bitterman sold 68,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,288,534.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,049.64. This represents a 82.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin Bitterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 12th, Kevin Bitterman sold 45,507 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $4,204,391.73.

On Monday, December 15th, Kevin Bitterman sold 62,693 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $5,722,617.04.

On Monday, December 15th, Kevin Bitterman sold 7,000 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total transaction of $643,090.00.

On Friday, October 17th, Kevin Bitterman sold 70,000 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $6,223,700.00.

On Thursday, October 16th, Kevin Bitterman sold 1,425 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $109,881.75.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Kevin Bitterman sold 22,160 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $1,711,416.80.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Kevin Bitterman sold 71,961 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $5,079,007.38.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Kevin Bitterman sold 18,039 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total value of $1,233,506.82.

Disc Medicine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $91.47 on Wednesday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $99.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.99 and its 200-day moving average is $68.22. The company has a current ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.29). Sell-side analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Disc Medicine by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Disc Medicine by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRON. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, December 8th. National Bankshares set a $153.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Disc Medicine from $132.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

