Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) vs. Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Critical Comparison

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) and Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Casella Waste Systems and Smart Powerr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casella Waste Systems 0.85% 5.63% 2.70% Smart Powerr N/A -2.68% -2.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Casella Waste Systems and Smart Powerr”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casella Waste Systems $1.56 billion 4.07 $13.54 million $0.24 415.96 Smart Powerr N/A N/A -$1.56 million ($1.73) -0.61

Casella Waste Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Powerr. Smart Powerr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casella Waste Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Casella Waste Systems and Smart Powerr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casella Waste Systems 0 4 7 1 2.75 Smart Powerr 1 0 0 0 1.00

Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus price target of $113.56, suggesting a potential upside of 13.75%. Given Casella Waste Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Casella Waste Systems is more favorable than Smart Powerr.

Risk & Volatility

Casella Waste Systems has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Powerr has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Casella Waste Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Casella Waste Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Casella Waste Systems beats Smart Powerr on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers. The company provides non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, recycling, and disposal operations. In addition, it markets materials, including fibers, corrugated cardboard, newsprint, plastics, glass, ferrous, and aluminum metals. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems. It also designs, finances, constructs, and installs the waste energy recycling project to mid to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses; and provides project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, financial leasing, and financial leasing transactions and consulting services; purchases, repairs, and disposes financial leasing assets; sells and leases energy saving systems and equipment. In addition, the company offers waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the waste gas power generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas to generate electricity; and flammable waste gases emitted from industrial production processes, such as blast furnace gas, and coke furnace gas, oil or gas to power gas-fired generators, as well as uses the waste heat generated in industrial production to make steam to generate electricity through a steam turbine. Further, it markets its projects to the industrial manufacturers to utilize energy recovery projects in their manufacturing processes, including steel, cement, nonferrous metal, coal, and petrochemical industries. The company was formerly known as China Recycling Energy Corporation and changed its name to Smart Powerr Corp. in March 2022. Smart Powerr Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

