Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Edward Jay Kreps Sells 506,000 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 506,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $15,200,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 339,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,194,584.68. This represents a 59.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Edward Jay Kreps also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 15th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $6,998,250.00.
- On Thursday, November 20th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 37,707 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $837,095.40.
- On Thursday, November 13th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $5,470,725.00.
Shares of CFLT stock opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Confluent in the third quarter worth $26,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 252.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFLT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial set a $31.00 price objective on Confluent in a report on Monday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 target price on Confluent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Confluent from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
