LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several analysts have commented on LXP shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $57.50 price target on LXP Industrial Trust and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXP. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 9,756,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,414,000 after purchasing an additional 578,169 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 9,135,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,163,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 269.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,432,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,131,000 after buying an additional 4,688,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,797,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,942,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $97.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.47.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 32.19%.The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.8125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.11%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

