Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $132.48 and last traded at $131.15, with a volume of 3376916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Truist Financial set a $136.00 target price on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.17.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Brent A. Beebe sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $274,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,691. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $119,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,769.40. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 99.7% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 131,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after buying an additional 65,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 400,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after buying an additional 68,357 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.