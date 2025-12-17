Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Bought by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,344 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $32,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.