Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $3.27 Million Position in Braze, Inc. $BRZE

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 116,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of Braze at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Braze by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Braze by 173.3% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 17.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 9.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Braze by 16.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Stock Up 2.5%

BRZE stock opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.56.

Insider Activity at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $190.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.25 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 16.85%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 5,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $145,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 224,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,020. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Astha Malik sold 14,322 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $381,538.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 219,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,843,164.32. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 68,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,089 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BRZE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Braze from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 price objective on Braze and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Braze

About Braze

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.