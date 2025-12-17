Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Holdings Trimmed by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,581 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.7% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $94,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Microsoft from $675.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Arete Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $710.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.03.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,402,668.08. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.72, for a total transaction of $1,364,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,703,959.04. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,598,872. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $476.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $502.02 and a 200-day moving average of $502.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 35.71%.The business had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.