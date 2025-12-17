Nilsine Partners LLC Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Nilsine Partners LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.7% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Financial Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $835,000. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,054.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $997.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $948.02 and a 200-day moving average of $824.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,111.99.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,038.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,141.73.

Read Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.