15,134 Shares in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG Purchased by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carlyle Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlyle Group

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $35,343,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,999,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,379,868.20. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of CG stock opened at $57.78 on Wednesday. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $69.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.76. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.51 million. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 16.91%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.21%.

About Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

