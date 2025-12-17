Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 29,914 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,914 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $30,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at $346,763.30. This trade represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total transaction of $1,459,250.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,685.38. This trade represents a 40.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Accenture from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.04.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock opened at $272.24 on Wednesday. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

