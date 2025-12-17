Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Stock Position Raised by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.4% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.5%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.77 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $120.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $484.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 31,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,600. This represents a 8.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

