Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 17,637 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $26,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCL opened at $281.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.63 and its 200-day moving average is $305.04. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.01 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.90%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna set a $350.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $372.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $286.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.64.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total transaction of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

