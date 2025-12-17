Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,514 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,092 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $27,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 97.2% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,861 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.7% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 154,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,927,000 after buying an additional 22,827 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,395,546 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $304,716,000 after buying an additional 78,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 510.5% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 29,285 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 24,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.08.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director William H. Mcraven purchased 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.68 per share, for a total transaction of $499,970.24. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,970.24. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $90.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $106.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.