NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,838 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 5.1% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $48,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $14,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,574,443 shares in the company, valued at $290,720,899.95. This trade represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,679,474 shares of company stock valued at $486,790,117. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $177.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. President Capital lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.65.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.