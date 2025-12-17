Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 20,971 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 46.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,971 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 93,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $61.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.13.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

