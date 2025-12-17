Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $7.84 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 3.0% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 197.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 86.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at $170,052,783.75. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $146.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $295.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.68. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

