Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,088 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.4% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 25.9% during the third quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,998,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,475,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TradeWell Securities LLC. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. now owns 14,912 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $657.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $663.44 and a 200 day moving average of $707.81.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 9.28%.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.46.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total transaction of $1,590,690.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,962,956.64. This trade represents a 21.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $429,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,306. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 40,458 shares of company stock worth $25,436,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

