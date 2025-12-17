Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS Shares Acquired by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIS stock opened at $300.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $213.26 and a 1 year high of $306.49.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.