Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 91,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,342,000. Broadcom accounts for about 6.0% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of AVGO opened at $341.30 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $363.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist Financial set a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $415.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.96.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 790,713 shares of company stock valued at $287,419,394 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

