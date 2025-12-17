Sunil Ratilal Karnawat Acquires 12,100 Shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Stock

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) insider Sunil Ratilal Karnawat acquired 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $19,602.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 71,542 shares in the company, valued at $115,898.04. The trade was a 20.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Rezolute, Inc. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $11.46. The company has a market cap of $187.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16.
Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rezolute, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RZLT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Rezolute by 5.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its stake in Rezolute by 9.1% during the first quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 47,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rezolute by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Rezolute by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 118,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Rezolute by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 210,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 162,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.
Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.
