Sunil Ratilal Karnawat Acquires 12,100 Shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Stock

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) insider Sunil Ratilal Karnawat acquired 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $19,602.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 71,542 shares in the company, valued at $115,898.04. The trade was a 20.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rezolute Price Performance

NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Rezolute, Inc. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $11.46. The company has a market cap of $187.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rezolute, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RZLT shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Rezolute from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. JMP Securities set a $17.00 target price on Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded Rezolute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Rezolute from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded Rezolute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RZLT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Rezolute by 5.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its stake in Rezolute by 9.1% during the first quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 47,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rezolute by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Rezolute by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 118,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Rezolute by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 210,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 162,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Featured Articles

