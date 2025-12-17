Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $362.50.

PIPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $368.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 1.3%

PIPR stock opened at $348.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.55. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $202.91 and a twelve month high of $374.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.86. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 13.73%.The company had revenue of $455.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.21, for a total value of $1,008,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 53,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,006,735.18. This represents a 5.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 2,500 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.33, for a total transaction of $825,825.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,635.68. This trade represents a 46.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,267 shares of company stock worth $3,763,746. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Further Reading

