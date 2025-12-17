Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 21,556 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,556 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 50.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,886,000 after buying an additional 199,467 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 311,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after acquiring an additional 190,452 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 335.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 374,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 288,055 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 290.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,602,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168,530 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday. CICC Research assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.19.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $734,505.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 198,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,710,576. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jill Bright acquired 400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.95 per share, with a total value of $26,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,304 shares in the company, valued at $679,548.80. This represents a 4.04% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 302,526 shares of company stock worth $19,802,983 in the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBKR stock opened at $63.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $106.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $73.35.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

