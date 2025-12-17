Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRDX. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.
SRDX stock opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. Surmodics has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $614.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.30.
Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).
