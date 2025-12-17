Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRDX. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Surmodics by 65.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 705.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRDX stock opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. Surmodics has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $614.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

