BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) & Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Head-To-Head Review

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) and Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioLife Solutions and Glucose Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions 1 1 4 0 2.50 Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $30.75, suggesting a potential upside of 24.95%. Given BioLife Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than Glucose Health.

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Glucose Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions -3.20% 0.97% 0.87% Glucose Health N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Glucose Health”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions $82.25 million 14.41 -$20.18 million ($0.07) -351.57 Glucose Health $380,000.00 6.87 -$320,000.00 ($0.03) -4.67

Glucose Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioLife Solutions. BioLife Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glucose Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glucose Health has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats Glucose Health on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor Freeze Media that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; bioproduction tools, such as human platelet lysates for cell expansion and CellSeal closed system vials that are used in CGT; and the ThawSTAR line that comprises of a family of automated thawing devices for frozen cell and gene therapies packaged in cryovials and cryobags. The company also provides cryogenic freezer technology for controlled rate freezing and cryogenic storage of biologic materials; ultra-low temperature mechanical freezers; evo shipping containers that are cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature-sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals; liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories; and biological and pharmaceutical storage and transport services. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Glucose Health

(Get Free Report)

Glucose Health, Inc. engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

