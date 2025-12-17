Financial Contrast: Auna (NYSE:AUNA) vs. Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) and Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Biodesix has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auna has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of Biodesix shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Biodesix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biodesix $71.32 million 0.88 -$42.93 million ($5.56) -1.42 Auna $1.17 billion 0.29 $29.39 million $0.71 6.45

This table compares Biodesix and Auna”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Auna has higher revenue and earnings than Biodesix. Biodesix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Biodesix and Auna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biodesix -49.31% -504.41% -43.94% Auna 4.40% 13.52% 3.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Biodesix and Auna, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biodesix 1 1 4 0 2.50 Auna 1 4 0 0 1.80

Biodesix currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 311.39%. Auna has a consensus price target of $6.95, indicating a potential upside of 51.78%. Given Biodesix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Biodesix is more favorable than Auna.

Summary

Auna beats Biodesix on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biodesix

(Get Free Report)

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also provides GeneStrat ddPCR and NGS, and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. and as changed to Biodesix, Inc. in 2006. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About Auna

(Get Free Report)

Auna S.A., a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

