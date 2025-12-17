Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Zacks Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Monday.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.29 per share, with a total value of $49,931.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,181.07. This represents a 2.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.85 per share, with a total value of $91,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 100,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,225,873.25. This represents a 1.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at about $676,000. Severin Investments LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.73. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $84.79 and a fifty-two week high of $156.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $462.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 13.79%.Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

