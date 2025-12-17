Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.6667.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELDN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $97.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.