Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.6667.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELDN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals
Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $97.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
