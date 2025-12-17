Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) vs. Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Head-To-Head Review

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Augusta Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco-Nevada $1.11 billion 36.25 $552.10 million $4.77 43.90 Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$6.59 million ($0.09) -13.51

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold. Augusta Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franco-Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

77.1% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Augusta Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.8% of Augusta Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Franco-Nevada and Augusta Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco-Nevada 0 6 7 1 2.64 Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00

Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus target price of $232.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.14%. Given Franco-Nevada’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Franco-Nevada is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Augusta Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco-Nevada 59.48% 13.94% 13.12% Augusta Gold N/A -34.03% -12.24%

Volatility & Risk

Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augusta Gold has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Augusta Gold on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent. Franco-Nevada Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

