Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAKE shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lakeland Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Lakeland Industries from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th.

Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Lakeland Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 19.41%.The firm had revenue of $27.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -2.73%.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 189.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Featured Stories

