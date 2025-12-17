Weatherford International PLC $WFRD Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,492 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.15% of Weatherford International worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 2,392.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Weatherford International by 30,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on WFRD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Weatherford International Trading Down 3.5%

Weatherford International stock opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.64. Weatherford International PLC has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $82.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 8.15%.Weatherford International’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Kristin Ruzicka sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $164,465.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,739.25. This represents a 11.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.