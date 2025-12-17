Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Trading 11.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report) traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.40 and last traded at GBX 0.22. 129,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 382,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Trading Up 20.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03. The stock has a market cap of £1.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Mercantile Ports & Logistics

The company is currently implementing its maiden project of developing a modern port and logistics facility at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra. The facility will be developed over 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of appx 1,000 meters.

The terminal will be designed to handle vessels of up to 4000 DWT having a draft of up to 5 meters, with the potential to handle vessels up to 10 meter draft at a later stage.

Logistics Facility

Karanja Terminal will also house an ultra-modern logistics complex spread over approximately 100 acres of land.

