Petards Group (LON:PEG) Trading Up 11.6% – Time to Buy?

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.89 and last traded at GBX 10.64. Approximately 111,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 58,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.54.

Petards Group Trading Up 6.6%

The firm has a market cap of £6.63 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.04.

Get Petards Group alerts:

Petards Group (LON:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX (0.51) EPS for the quarter. Petards Group had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Petards Group plc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petards Group

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety for railway infrastructures by supporting rail companies and sub-contractors with resources, assets, safety, and failure management software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petards Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petards Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.