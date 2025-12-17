Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.73 and last traded at $45.97, with a volume of 3583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EQBK. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Equity Bancshares from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $901.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P. bought a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,541,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the second quarter worth $4,713,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 96.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 213,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 104,613 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,658,000 after buying an additional 99,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 8.6% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,768,000 after buying an additional 96,695 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Featured Stories

