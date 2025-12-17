Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.87 and last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 187026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Myers Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Myers Industries

Myers Industries Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.38%.The firm had revenue of $205.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 72.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Samantha Rutty bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Helmuth Ludwig purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $86,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,233.56. The trade was a 59.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,000. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myers Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Barington Capital Group L.P. increased its position in Myers Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 770,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 141.0% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 95,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 55,885 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 84.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 512,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 235,030 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Myers Industries by 1,347.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 172,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 160,290 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.